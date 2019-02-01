Vintage Valentines display at Blackduck art center
BLACKDUCK -- The Blackduck Area History and Art Center will feature a Vintage Valentines display for the month of February through March 2. A Sweetheart Drawing will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9. Tickets will be available until 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 9.
The Blackduck Area History and Art Center will be reopening, Friday, Feb. 1, and will resume its regular hours of operation, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. The center is located at 133 Main St. For questions, call (218) 835-4478.