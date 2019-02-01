Community Contra Dance to be held Feb. 2

Cost is a free-will donation. Contra dance is a lively, traditional, social dance that originated in New England and is now done all over the United States. This will be an opportunity to dance to live music with local musicians in the Bemidji ContraBand. There will be dancing to bluegrass and Celtic-style jigs and reels following New England-style line and circle dances with some moves similar to square dancing. Everything is taught in a family friendly environment. No partners or previous experience needed. This event is open to the community. Contact: bassoons@paulbunyan.net.