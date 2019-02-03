Wildland firefighters raise $31,000

Wildfire on Ice partnered with the Walker Area Community Center and Chase on the Lake Resort to host the hockey tournament and evening banquet. The event raised more than $31,000 for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (WFF), to provide financial support in many ways that insurance and worker's compensation cannot.

This event is a way for the wildland firefighting community to meet during the off-season, and raise funds to support firefighters and their families injured or fallen in the line of duty, a release said.

Team Minnesota DNR, captained by Dan Wiley and Pat Wherley, won the 2019 hockey tournament. Many children and families, including local community members, ice skated with Smokey Bear and enjoyed pizza and beverages courtesy of Chase on the Lake Resort and Pepsi Nei Bottling, according to a release.