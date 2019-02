More than 50 people registered to participate in the Beaver Freeze Ice Fishing Tournament on Jan. 26 near Diamond Point Park in Bemidji. The tournament is student-run and hosted by BSU’s Outdoor Program Center and Department of Campus Recreation. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

The sun sets as the game between Bemidji and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin starts on Jan. 19 during Minnesota Hockey Day. Reflections of hockey fans can be seen in the glass. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

Pat Broker takes part in the Bemidji Women's March on Jan. 19. She was later a speaker for the event once marchers returned to the Beaux Arts Ballroom at BSU. (Jordan Shearer | Bemidji Pioneer)

Fire and ice. Hot and cold. That described January in Bemidji in more ways than one. From the tremendous success of Hockey Day Minnesota held in record-breaking cold temperatures—to the fire that engulfed an auto body shop just blocks away—January was full of spectacular images. And Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Jordan Shearer were on hand to capture it all. Here's a few of their favorite January photos.