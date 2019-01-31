So, to better prepare for these types of events, and mitigate potential hazards in the future, Beltrami County drafts a multi-hazard mitigation plan with an outlook of five years.

And now, with assistance from the University of Minnesota Duluth Geospatial Analysis Center, the Beltrami County Emergency Management Department is working on a full update of its multi-hazard mitigation plan.

The plan is a requirement of the Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 and must be updated every five years.

"The plan is to identify projects or initiatives across the county that could enhance resilience to natural disasters as well as other known issues," said Chris Muller, Beltrami County Emergency Management director. "This is going to be an entire revamp of the plan. It's an opportunity to review some of the changes in our community. Where we tend to build is a big factor, for example. We have more people living in places they didn't before. It gives us a measurement of what's changed."

While the plan's writing is under direction of Muller's office, the process involves representatives from other county departments, local municipalities, school districts and other stakeholders. Muller said the team will help review and rank the hazards while also identifying strategic, cost-effective mitigation activities.

These projects, Muller said, can range from flood reduction measures to infrastructure retrofits and the construction of safe rooms to protect citizens from severe wind events.

While the plan is for the whole county, Muller said the Red Lake Nation won't be included, as their department communicates directly with federal agencies.

"With Red Lake, they have their own plan," Muller said. "As a sovereign nation, emergency management can become really complicated. They would qualify, though, to do their own plan and can work directly with FEMA."

In the months ahead, Muller said his office is accepting public comments to reference as the plan is formed. Muller said he invites residents to call his office at (218) 333-8386 or email chris.muller@co.beltrami.mn.us.

"We have several sources for data," Muller said. "We can look at the number of tornadoes, we can speak with the National Weather Service and find out about storm damage. We can check with climatology experts to find out the scientific information.

"What we're really looking for from the public are stories. Natural disasters they've been affected by and how they've seen the community change."

Once a draft of the plan is finished, Muller said it will be available on the county's website before its submitted to state agencies for review.