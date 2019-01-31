Education commissioner to visit Leech Lake Tribal College
CASS LAKE—Minnesota Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker and Office of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson will be visiting Leech Lake Tribal College on Friday, Feb. 1, as part of an effort to meet with teachers, parents, school staff, students and community members across the state.
Ricker and Olson will be meeting with students, teachers, local superintendents and others to "learn about programs supporting our American Indian students and hear feedback on ways to continue improving opportunities for students," a release said.
The meetings will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Benny Tonce Drum Room at Leech Lake Tribal College, 6945 Little Wolf Road NW, in Cass Lake.