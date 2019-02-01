Faith briefs, Feb. 1

The guest speaker will be Michael R. Cole, ordained Bishop of the Church of God in Christ for the state of North Dakota. Having ministered for 42 years, he has traveled to six continents, preaching and teaching the gospel to 48 countries worldwide. He now pastors a diverse congregation in Grand Forks, N.D., where all are welcome and free to come and worship in spirit and in truth. This church serves the Grand Forks Air Force Base, surrounding communities and many of the American Indian reservations in North Dakota.

Zion Lutheran to host community meal

BLACKDUCK—The Zion Lutheran Church of Blackduck will be hosting the Community Meal from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4. This is a free meal and is open to everyone in the community.

Open Labyrinth schedule at First Lutheran Church

BEMIDJI—First Lutheran Church will have Open Labyrinth any time the church is open, check hours and availability by visiting www.flcbemidji.org or by calling (218) 444-5302. There will be special Open Labyrinth events twice in 2019: Thursday, June 13 and Thursday, Dec. 12, which fall during the Spring and Winter Solstice months.

Million Dollar Fundraiser returns to St. Philip's

BEMIDJI—Students at St. Philip's Catholic School have joined students from 90 other schools across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota to sell $5 raffle tickets for a 2019 Chevy TRAX, a $20,000 cash prize or other prizes totaling $40,000 in value.

The money raised allows schools to provide tuition assistance, update technology systems and to cover the cost of special learning opportunities such as guest speakers and field trips. In its 10th year, the Catholic Schools Raffle has raised more than $7 million for Catholic schools in the three states.

Ticket sales will go through Sunday, Feb. 24, and can be purchased at participating schools and from St. Philip's students, in either the parish or school office or after weekend Masses. The grand prize drawing ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, at the Catholic United Financial Home Office in St. Paul. Raffle updates and a full list of participating schools can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CatholicSchoolsRaffle.

