Final decision made in 'Bemidji First' cases

According to court documents, the panel levied two fines against Ward 2 City Council member Michael Beard, totaling $750.

The decision was based on a complaint, filed by Bemidji resident Ara Gallo, alleging Beard accepted a contribution in excess of $600 and did not provide proper disclaimers on campaign material, both violations of state statute.

In the months leading up to the election, Beard was one of three candidates running for Bemidji city positions, supported by a group of four individuals. Those four, including Dean and Mary Ann Thompson, as well as Steve and Jill Hill, paid Pinnacle Marketing Group $7,200 in October to create a website and social media presence with the slogan "Bemidji First" for mayoral candidate Joe Vene, At-Large City Council candidate Don Heinonen and council candidate Beard.

On campaign finance reports, the $7,200 was listed as $600 in-kind donations by each of the four contributors on the individual report of each candidate. However, in the decision from the panel, the judges found the four acting together met the definition of a committee, and therefore created a violation of the $600 rule, with each candidate basically receiving $2,400 in-kind contributions.

By definition, Minnesota statute considers a committee to be a corporation, an association or persons acting together to influence the nomination, election or defeat of a candidate.

For this violation, Beard was fined $500. He was also levied $250 for failing to provide the disclaimers.

In a statement to the Pioneer, Beard said "as a first-time candidate with no committee or manager, I misinterpreted two of the 62 pages of election statutes. I did not realize the state of Minnesota believes two married couples who make an in-kind donation constitutes a committee. I also did not realize a mailing address was needed on all disclaimers. For these misinterpretations, I apologize."

The panel agreed with Beard's comments regarding the violations to be misunderstandings and wrote the actions weren't intentional ways of evading contribution limits.

Gallo, the Bemidji resident who filed the complaint, said Beard should resign his seat on the City Council.

"I appreciate the court's work and them hearing the case, but am very disappointed with their ruling. I'm also disappointed his fine is less than a third than the campaign contributions," Gallo told the Pioneer. "I call for the city of Bemidji to do something, and not allow Mr. Beard to remain on the City Council. Mr. Beard should resign, he won this election unfairly. He did not play by the rules."

Past cases

The panel, including judges Barbara Case, James LaFave and LauraSue, came down with a decision similar to those made by other OAH panels in three other related cases. The first case decided by the OAH was Nov. 16, when a panel levied a $500 fine against Heinonen.

Following a complaint from Bemidji citizen Robert Saxton, Heinonen was accused of violating campaign laws by accepting the contribution in excess of $600. In another complaint, made by Bemidji resident Andrew Wiggins against Vene, a panel levied a fine of $750 on Jan. 11.

In Vene's case, the mayoral candidate was fined $500 for accepting the contribution of more than $600 and received an additional penalty of $250 for failing to provide proper disclaimers.

When it came to all three candidates, the panels concluded that they did not intentionally attempt to evade the contribution limits set in statute, but rather had a misunderstanding of the law.

Another decision was made by an OAH panel on Jan. 15, with a total of $1,000 in fines levied against Dean Thompson. The complaint, also made by Gallo, alleged Thompson and the other three individuals acted as a committee and in doing so, failed to submit a financial report to the filing officer within 14 days of making their contribution. For violating the statute, the panel levied a $750 fine, as well as an additional penalty of $250 for failing to provide proper disclaimers on the Bemidji First campaign material.

In court documents, the panel concluded that Thompson's "failure to file a campaign finance report was negligent and likely had some impact on voters." Additionally, the panel stated Thompson's "marketing campaign for the three candidates appears to have been widespread on social media prior to the election. Bemidji voters should have been able to determine who or what group prepared and paid for the material."

On Election Day, both Heinonen and Vene were defeated in their races, while Beard won the Ward 2 seat on the Bemidji City Council.