Snowshoeing in North Country Park

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department are holding a snowshoe event on Sunday, Feb. 3. Snowshoe and then warm up with a cup of hot cocoa from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at North Country Park, 30th St. NW. Rentals will be available. Max of 12 participants, must pre-register. Cost: $11.12 + tax/ per includes rentals, $5.56 + tax/ per without rentals.