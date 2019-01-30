Adult crafting class at Compass Rose

BEMIDJI -- Compass Rose and Bemidji Parks and Recreation are partnering up to bring a series of adult crafting classes. They will be creating jewelry holders, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 at Compass Rose, 108 Third St NW. Cost is $41.72 + tax/ per participant. Pre-registration is required to attend. Limited to 15 participants per date. Registration can be done online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or by stopping into City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For questions, call (218) 333-1859.