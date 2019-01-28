Jeremy Jourdain case to be highlighted on national TV show

The show will air at 9 p.m. (Central Daylight Time) on the Investigation Discovery channel. During the show, Walsh tells viewers about unsolved cases that need to be closed.

Jourdain was last seen in the Nymore neighborhood of Bemidji on Halloween 2016. At the time, he was a 17-year-old, 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male. His disappearance set off a large scale manhunt, which included multiple law enforcement agencies including the U.S. Border Patrol.

In partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the televised series will feature two missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads to their whereabouts, a press release said.

Those with information about Jourdain’s whereabouts should call local law enforcement. The show also provides non-local viewers a way to submit information, which they can do by calling (833) 3-PURSUE or by visiting InPursuitTips.com.

