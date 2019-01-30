State Park to host yoga class Feb. 3

BEMIDJI -- There will be a yoga class from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3, at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Rd NE. Practice 55 minutes of fundamental yoga poses in a Vinyasa flow format: standing poses, balancing postures, sun salutations, seating and reclining poses, back bends, and core isolation. All levels welcome. Classes taught by Angie Gora, American Council on Exercise certified group fitness instructor. Bring a mat if possible; though a few will be available. Free-will donations will support the Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park.