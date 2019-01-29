Back to Basics sustainable living event

There will be 45 workshops to choose from, nearly 50 vendors, a keynote speaker, door prizes, lunch, and school-aged (K-6) children’s programming available. Cost is $30 full day, including lunch, ($25 for seniors 60 and older and full-time students), or $6/single workshop sessions, $12/double workshop sessions, $9 lunch, and $20 full day K-6 children’s program, including lunch. Vendor area is open to the public, anytime, free of charge.

The day will start of with a keynote presentation by Kent Solberg, Livestock and Grazing Specialist with the Sustainable Farming Association. He will be answering questions regarding the health of local soil and what it could mean for the future, food, and natural resources.

Pre-registration is available until noon on Thursday, Jan. 31. Walk-in/day-of registration opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at PR-B School.

For complete event details including workshop descriptions, vendor list, and to register and pay online, visit www.happydancingturtle.org.