Digital photography workshop at State Park

Professional photographer Janet Nelson will focus on how to make the most of winter’s outdoors opportunities. The class will be basic to intermediate and cover macro and landscapes, lighting and composition. Bring a compact or DSLR camera, camera owner’s manual (or download pdf manual from camera maker's website), extra batteries and charger, flash and tripod if you have them. The program will start indoors with techniques and inspiration, then move outside.

For ages 12 and older. Class limited to 15, call the park at (218) 308-2300 to register. There is no fee for the class, but a vehicle permit is required to enter the park. Come dressed to be outside.