    Rural MN CEP, Polaris to hold job fair

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 8:02 a.m.

    BEMIDJI -- Rural MN CEP in conjunction with Polaris will be holding an Employer of the Day event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the Bemidji Rural MN CEP office, 2300 24th St. NW, suite 106. Polaris staff will be on hand to talk to prospective employees and take applications. Attendees should bring their resume and come dressed for success. The company is looking for full time production workers on all shifts. There are also part-time day, evening and after school hours available. Applicants must be 18 years or older. Other positions include Controls Engineer, Robot Editor and Electrician II.

