Aquatic Core Workout class at BSU
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University will hold an Aquatic Core Workout class 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 17th St NE.
Work with instructors on balance, quickness, and core strength while utilizing Key Log rolling, stand up paddleboards and yoga poses on stand up paddleboards -- suitable for all skill and fitness levels. Bring swimwear and shoes to get wet. Cost is $10.20 plus tax/participant. Pre-registration is required. To register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or stop by City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For questions, call (218) 333-1857.