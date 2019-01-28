Aquatic Core Workout class at BSU

Work with instructors on balance, quickness, and core strength while utilizing Key Log rolling, stand up paddleboards and yoga poses on stand up paddleboards -- suitable for all skill and fitness levels. Bring swimwear and shoes to get wet. Cost is $10.20 plus tax/participant. Pre-registration is required. To register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or stop by City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For questions, call (218) 333-1857.