City offers cross-country ski lessons
BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will be holding cross-country ski lessons from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 17th St NE.
Participants will meet at the BSU wellness center to select equipment, then ski under the lights at City Park on the cross-country ski trails and learn basic poling and striding skills and explore the trails with the instructor.
Cost per date: $15.30 plus tax/ per person includes rentals or $10.20 plus tax/per for those bringing their own skis. Pre-registrations is required. Limited to six participants per date. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or by stopping into City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For questions, call (218) 333-1859.