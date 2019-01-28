City offers cross-country ski lessons

Participants will meet at the BSU wellness center to select equipment, then ski under the lights at City Park on the cross-country ski trails and learn basic poling and striding skills and explore the trails with the instructor.

Cost per date: $15.30 plus tax/ per person includes rentals or $10.20 plus tax/per for those bringing their own skis. Pre-registrations is required. Limited to six participants per date. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or by stopping into City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For questions, call (218) 333-1859.