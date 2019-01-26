Beaver Freeze indeed: BSU holds annual ice fishing tournament
More than 50 anglers showed up in subzero temperatures Saturday to take part in the annual Beaver Freeze ice fishing tournament on Lake Bemidji.
This is the third year for the event, held just off Diamond Point Park on the BSU campus. The event is co-hosted by BSU’s Outdoor Program Center and the Department of Campus Recreation.
Check-in began at 10 a.m., and by the time the fishing started, the temperature was a balmy 2 below zero, with wind chills of 15 below. Anglers competed for a variety of prizes donated by local businesses to the student-driven event.
Baylee Johnson, a senior aquatic biology student from Bemidji, helped establish the Beaver Freeze in 2017 and worked with BSU’s American Fisheries Society to coordinate this year’s event. The Beaver Freeze is a perfect BSU activity because it “aligns well with their mission statement of getting students involved in the natural world by providing affordable outdoor activities,” Johnson said in a release.