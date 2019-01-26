This is the third year for the event, held just off Diamond Point Park on the BSU campus. The event is co-hosted by BSU’s Outdoor Program Center and the Department of Campus Recreation.

Check-in began at 10 a.m., and by the time the fishing started, the temperature was a balmy 2 below zero, with wind chills of 15 below. Anglers competed for a variety of prizes donated by local businesses to the student-driven event.

Baylee Johnson, a senior aquatic biology student from Bemidji, helped establish the Beaver Freeze in 2017 and worked with BSU’s American Fisheries Society to coordinate this year’s event. The Beaver Freeze is a perfect BSU activity because it “aligns well with their mission statement of getting students involved in the natural world by providing affordable outdoor activities,” Johnson said in a release.