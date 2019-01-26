Search
    Beaver Freeze indeed: BSU holds annual ice fishing tournament

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:14 p.m.
    BSU freshman Kyle Oxley competes in the Beaver Freeze Ice Fishing Tournament on Saturday near Diamond Point Park in Bemidji. Oxley and fellow BSU freshman Kyle Danda braved the cold for a bit, fishing outside of an ice house. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 3
    Christian Skudlarek, 9, emerges from an ice house during BSU’s Beaver Freeze Ice Fishing Tournament on Saturday near Diamond Point Park in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 3
    More than 50 people registered to participate in the Beaver Freeze Ice Fishing Tournament on Saturday near Diamond Point Park in Bemidji. The tournament is student-run and hosted by BSU’s Outdoor Program Center and Department of Campus Recreation. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 3

    More than 50 anglers showed up in subzero temperatures Saturday to take part in the annual Beaver Freeze ice fishing tournament on Lake Bemidji.

    This is the third year for the event, held just off Diamond Point Park on the BSU campus. The event is co-hosted by BSU’s Outdoor Program Center and the Department of Campus Recreation.

    Check-in began at 10 a.m., and by the time the fishing started, the temperature was a balmy 2 below zero, with wind chills of 15 below. Anglers competed for a variety of prizes donated by local businesses to the student-driven event.

    Baylee Johnson, a senior aquatic biology student from Bemidji, helped establish the Beaver Freeze in 2017 and worked with BSU’s American Fisheries Society to coordinate this year’s event. The Beaver Freeze is a perfect BSU activity because it “aligns well with their mission statement of getting students involved in the natural world by providing affordable outdoor activities,” Johnson said in a release.

