The family and friends of the late Lynn Kistler have accumulated a small collection of books at the jail to begin the “Lynn Ray Kistler Memorial Library.” In addition to the library itself, a plaque recognizing Kistler’s work will hang in the jail lobby.

“The people that were least served, least cared for -- they’re the ones he cared about the most. He believed everyone had a unit of worth no matter who they were,” said Terri Buscher, director of the Bemidji Area Program for Recovery. “It didn’t matter if they were homeless or if they had a suit on, or professional -- whatever. They had a unit of worth, and that was very important to him.”

Kistler, 69, died in March 2018 after a vehicle accident. Before his passing, though, he spent years working with those suffering from chemical dependency. He worked for the Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center (now Sanford Health Behavioral Health Center). He also helped develop the Bemidji Area Program for Recovery.

In addition to working with those programs, Kistler created Steps To Freedom, a substance abuse outpatient program within the county jail. Buscher said the program has been running for about 20 years.

It was that dedication to the inmates he worked with that inspired the creation of the new library in the jail.

“A library of books and materials that promote positive solutions to life’s difficulties made sense because Lynn cared so deeply for the people he worked with (while) leading chemical dependency groups in the jail,” said Laurie Desiderato, a friend and colleague of Kistler’s.

Comprised of titles dealing with substance abuse and a few other topics, the library will be spread over three floors of the jail facility. Jail Administrator Calandra Allen said that will allow all inmates access to the books. As time goes by, the books on one floor may circulate to another floor and vice versa.

In addition to his work with chemical dependency, Kistler taught various classes at BSU.

Through that work, he had an impact not only on those recovering from substance abuse, but also the ones who, like himself, were trying to reach out and help those in need.

“He also mentored and supervised lots of students over the years,” Desiderato said. “Many counselors working today in our community were mentored by Lynn.”