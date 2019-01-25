Great River Rescue to hold youth art contest

A winner will be selected for each grade. Winners will receive a prize bag, and can choose the name of a Great River Rescue dog or cat and have their art on display in an exhibit at Headwaters Music & Arts in downtown Bemidji.

Winners and honorable mentions will also be invited, with their families, to a reception at Headwaters on Friday, June 7.

Art must be two-dimensional, on an 8½" x 11" or 10" x 12" surface. Art medium is open (e.g., crayon, marker, paint, charcoal, digital). One entry is allowed per person with a $5 entry fee. Art will be judged on appearance and demonstration of the theme. There are a limited number of scholarships available to cover the entry fee.

Artwork and entry fee can be submitted in person or by mail to Great River Rescue, 1612 Carr Lake Road SE, Bemidji, MN, 56601. The art must be submitted by May 15th. Entries will not be returned.

Copies of the entry form can be found on www.greatriverrescue.com under the events tab. For more information, call Great River Rescue at (218) 751-7910.