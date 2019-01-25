Area highways will see speed limit increases

This decision was made after a study conducted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation found the average speed on roads where speed limit signs said 55 was 59 mph, and 85 percent of vehicles were going 65 mph or slower.

When the speed limit was upped to 60, the average speed went up to... 60. And 85 percent of the drivers still went 65 or slower, the Pioneer Press reported.

The increased speed limit on 5,240 miles of state highways, totaling 77 percent of state two-lane roads, is effective as soon as the signs go up. In fact, many are already up, and installations will continue through the spring, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Here's a look at some state highways in the region impacted by the increases:

• Highway 1: North Dakota Border to Highway 89

• Highway 1: East Red Lake Reservation Boundary to Highway 6

• Highway 6: Deer River to Highway 1

• Highway 89: Highway 2 to Red Lake

• Highway 89: Grygla to Canadian Border

• Highway 308: Highway 11 to Highway 89

Speed limits lower than 55 miles per hour along sections of the selected highway will remain unchanged, according to a release from MnDOT.

The speed increases are based on a traffic and engineering study of each location, which looks at past crash rates, physical attributes of the highway such as shoulder widths and access points and an analysis of current driving speeds, the release said.

In 2014, the Legislature directed MNDOT to study whether speed limits could be safely increased. That study just finished, concluding that it is safe for most stretches of road.

MNDOT wasn't actually required to increase the speed limit — the measure passed by lawmakers said the transportation commissioner "may" increase them.

According to MnDOT, this is the "largest system-wide change in Minnesota speed limits since the national maximum speed limit of 55 mph was included in President Nixon's Emergency Highway Conservation Act bill in 1974."