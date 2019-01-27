Search
    Sheriff's office recognizes civilians who helped in missing persons cases

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 10:15 a.m.
    George Fineday, Jr., of Pennington was recently recognized by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office for his assistance in helping locate a missing person in 2018. Pictured are Fineday with Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel. Submitted photo1 / 3
    Jordan Jones of Pennington was recently recognized by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office for his assistance in helping locate a missing person in 2018. Pictured are Jones with Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel. Submitted photo2 / 3
    Makenna Carlson of Bemidji was recently recognized by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office for her assistance in helping locate a missing person in 2017. Pictured are Carlson with Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel. Submitted photo3 / 3

    Three Beltrami County citizens were recently recognized in their efforts to assist the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office in locating two missing persons from the area the past few years.

    In August 2017, Makenna Carlson, 17, of Bemidji, was traveling on state Highway 371, south of Cass Lake, when she observed an elderly female standing on the side of the road. As Carlson drove by she noticed that this person was not dressed appropriately for the rainy weather, appearing confused and cold.

    Carlson was aware that the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and other area law enforcement agencies were actively involved in a search in Frohn Township area for an elderly person with dementia who had wandered away from her home and caregiver during the early morning hours. Carlson returned to this person and rendered aid until law enforcement and ambulance personnel arrived on scene. The elderly woman was found more than 30 miles away from her home. Carlson was awarded the Sheriff's Citizen Certificate of Recognition.

    In September 2018, Jordan Jones, 30, of Pennington and George Fineday Jr., 52, of Pennington, assisted the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and other area law enforcement agencies in their search of 31-year-old missing person from the Pennington area. Jones and Fineday became aware of their neighbor being reported missing and began searching areas that had not yet been searched by search teams. They located the 31-year-old miles away from where he was originally reported missing, suffering from dehydration and hypothermia. They rendered aid until law enforcement and ambulance personnel could arrive.

    For their efforts, Jordan Jones and George Fineday were awarded the Sheriff's Citizen Certificate of Recognition.

