    Vaughn honored with Johnson-Jarvi award

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 10:45 a.m.
    Andra Vaughn, right, receives the 2019 Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn Award from Roger Jarvi. Submitted photo.

    Andra Vaughn was honored with the 2019 Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn Award during the ceremony following the 39th annual Buena Vista Snowjourn cross-country ski race. The award annually recognizes an individual who has demonstrated long-term support and commitment to cross-country skiing in the Bemidji area.

    Vaughn has served on the board and as president of both the Minnesota Finlandia and Bemidji Area Cross Country Club organizations. Vaughn has also been a solid supporter of school-based Nordic skiing programs.

