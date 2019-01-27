Students in the News, Jan. 25

Bemidji: Benjamin Henge, Master of Science degree in natural resources management; *Jaclyn Kern, Bachelor of Science in nursing; *Shelby LaRue McRae, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Nickoli Nelson, Bachelor of Science in construction management.

Fosston: Hilliary Trandem, Masters degree in natural resources management.

Goodridge: Samantha Sjulestad, Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Puposky: James Swiggum, Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics.

Area students named to Dean's List at NDSU

Fargo, N.D.—Local Minnesota students were among the 4,125 North Dakota State

University students to be placed on the fall 2018 Dean's List for earning at least a 3.5 GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credits.

Bemidji: Corey Allen,electrical engineering; Arlo Baratono, music; Samuel Boyer, computer science; Lynnae Caneen, Art; John Chadwick, political science; Rose Dobie, radiologic sciences; Zachary Erickson, interior design; Erik Fitzgerald, civil engineering; Jaclyn Kern, nursing; Jenna Lee, civil engineering; Anna Lund, art; Shelby McRae, nursing; Bobbi Montgomery, marketing; Nickoli Nelson, construction management; James Palmer, computer science; Lauren Rickers, exercise science; Emily Serratore, nursing; McKenna Shanfeld, nursing; Kenna Solberg, veterinary technology; Elias Straw, mathematics; Brooke Sundvall, human development and family sciences; Willow Werlein, marketing.

Blackduck: Rayni Gullette, biological sciences education; Ashlynne Nattrass, nursing.

Fosston; Katlyn Balstad, english education; Sydney Balstad, management information systems; Jordyn Manecke, nursing.

Nevis: Austin Kalla, exercise science; Abby Mueller, nursing.

Shevlin: Shannon McBride, animal science; Taylor Volker, criminal justice.

Tenstrike: BryAnna Haluptzok, equine science; Tanner Templin, biological sciences.

Walker: Joshua Bussiere, civil engineering; Bradley Foster, political science.

Ellenson named to Dean's List at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va—Katie Ellenson of Laporte was recently named to the Dean's List at Liberty University. This honor is awarded to full-time students whose GPA is 3.5 or higher.

Area students named to Dean's List at MSU Moorhead

MOORHEAD—The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dean's List in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2018. Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 GPA or higher, while completing a least 12 credits.

Bagley: Shayley Espeseth, Win-E-Mac School, theatre arts; Kylie Bergh, Bagley High School, elementary inclusive education; Whitney Shegrud, Bagley High School, biology, cellular and molecular biology.

Bemidji: Joshua Cervenka, Bemidji High School, computer science; Addie Colligan, Bemidji High School, general studies; Madisen Erpelding, Bemidji High School, speech/language/hearing science, Sydney Hinrichs, Bemidji High School, elementary inclusive education; Chaney Jambor, Bemidji High School, biochemistry and biotechnology; Alexis Konecne, Bemidji High School, mathematics education; Sydney Kurtzweg, Bemidji High School, early childhood education; Madisson Larson, Laporte High School, exercise science and athletic training; Rachel Qualley, Bemidji High School, psychology; Jamie Schoenfeld, Bemidji High School, film production; Nathan Snell, Bemidji High School, health & medical sciences; Elizabeth Thompson, Bemidji High School, speech/language/hearing science; Alexander Vollen, Bemidji High School, mathematics education, mathematics: actuarial science; Alec White, Bemidji High School, biochemistry and biotechnology; Brody Wilander, Bemidji High School, business administration; Anna McLean, Bemidji High School, elementary inclusive education; Shelbi Watts, Bemidji High School, psychology and social work.

Blackduck: Brittany Martin, Blackduck High School, BFA in art, graphic design; Hannah Korpela, Blackduck High School, geosciences, graphic information science; Jacob Spears, Northome School, graphic communications.

Clearbrook: Katherine Knutson, Clearbrook-Gonvick School, English and biology.

Nevis: Farren Mooney, Park Rapids Area High School, general studies; Allison Booker, Nevis High School, project management.

Pinewood: Kali Benson, Treknorth Jr. Sr. High School, BFA in art.

Shevlin: Payton Hinrichs, Bagley High School, elementary inclusive education.

Walker: Paige Parks, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School, graphic design; Andrew Larsen, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School, speech/language/hearing science.

Kovacovich named to Dean's List at Luther College

DECORAH, Iowa—Bradley Kovacovich, a Luther College senior of Bemidji, was recently named to the 2018 fall semester Dean's List. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must earn a 3.5 GPA or better and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

Area students named to Dean's List at Oak Hills

BEMIDJI—Oak Hills Christian College has released its Dean's List for the Fall 2018 Semester.

To qualify for the Dean's List students must be full-time with 12 credits or more of graded classes, have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. The following students were named to the list: Cody Case of Bemidji; Kristine Fleming of Laporte; Daniel Kratz of Bemidji; and Meagan Hulsebus of Bemidji.

Local students graduate from U of M Crookston

CROOKSTON—University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of fall 2018 graduates. Fall graduates from the local area include: Stacy Carter, Grygla, Bachelor of Science in applied studies; Matthew Vangrinsven, Bemidji, Bachelor of Science in applied studies.

Posner graduates from MSCTC

FERGUS FALLS—Rachael Posner of Bemidji, recently graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with an Associate of Arts in liberal arts and sciences and a Diploma in practical nursing. She is among the 240 Fall 2018 graduates of MSCTC, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.

Grasdalen named to Dean's List at NCC

BLOOMINGTON—Mikaela Grasdalen of Bemidji was recently named to the Dean's List at Normandale Community College for fall 2018. To make the list, students must be enrolled in at least nine credits and have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Honors students named at ICC

GRAND RAPIDS—Itasca Community College has named 225 students to the Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester. Students qualified for this honor by completing a minimum of 12 credits and attaining a GPA of 3.25 to 4.0. Amanda Hlavac of Bemidji was given Honors for having a GPA of 3.25 to 3.49, and Hayli Allen of Bemidji was given High Honors for having a GPA of 3.5 to 3.9.