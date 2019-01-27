Sorquist graduates from basic military training

Sorquist is the daughter of Richard Sorquist of Tenstrike and Gwendolyn Moen of Oronoco, Minn. She is a 2014 graduate of Blackduck High School.

She completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.