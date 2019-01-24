Shutdown impacts SNAP funding

Thursday's confirmation comes just two days after the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners was given an update on SNAP funding. At that time, County Economic Assistance Division Director Anne Lindseth told the commissioners about a Jan. 15 cutoff date for SNAP applications. The cutoff date was to let individuals know there wasn't a guarantee for benefits if the allotted SNAP funds were used up.

However, Lindseth told the Pioneer on Thursday that she herself received an update that SNAP will continue to be funded through February, even for those applying after Jan. 15.

While funding has been secured for February, though, Lindseth said there are no dollars for SNAP benefits in March.

According to Lindseth, the majority of people who apply for SNAP have their eligibility determined on a six-month basis.

The board was also informed Tuesday about the Red Lake Nation's recent effort to open up the SNAP benefit process for Beltrami County residents who live within the reservation's boundaries.

Youth diversion update

Another report given to the board Tuesday was related to the positive impacts provided by the county's youth diversion program. In operation for about 14 years, the program is a joint effort with the Beltrami Area Service Collaborative, the county attorney's office and the Department of Corrections. The purpose of the program is to divert youth into specific programming to resolve issues, rather than into the court system.

"It's definitely being effective," Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack said. "There's some real strong correlation between children who are already in the court system and them reoffending. Keeping them out of the court system altogether makes such a big difference. If they don't have a record after a first offense, they're more likely not to have one in the future."

According to Mack, program leaders said youth diversion is in good financial shape, too.

"They have received really good support with their funding," Mack said. "It's on a two-year cycle, so there's always some concern when it comes to continuing to have funding for the next cycle. But so far, it's been really solid because the evidence is so good."