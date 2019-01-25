Faith briefs, Jan. 25

The guest speaker will be Michael R. Cole, ordained Bishop of the Church of God in Christ for the state of North Dakota. Having ministered for 42 years, he has traveled to six continents, preaching and teaching the gospel to 48 countries worldwide. He now pastors a diverse congregation in Grand Forks, N.D., where all are welcome and free to come and worship in spirit and in truth. This church serves the Grand Forks Air Force Base, surrounding communities and many of the American Indian reservations in North Dakota.

Trinity to trade worship time with Our Redeemer's

DEBS—Trinity Lutheran Church in Debs will trade worship times with Our Redeemer's Lutheran in Puposky, this Sunday, Jan. 27. Our Redeemer's service will be at 9:00 a.m. and Trinity at 10:30 a.m. and will have its annual meeting after the 10:30 a.m. service. This is a one time change, for this day only.

All Pro Dads to host pool and pizza party

BEMIDJI—A pool and pizza party will be hosted by the Bemidji Area All Pro Dads from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26 at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center & Pool, 1801 17th St NE. This free event is open to all dads, uncles, grandpas, and their children and will feature swimming, basketball, pizza and pop. All children 10 and under must be accompanied by a father figure and any non-swimming participant requiring life jackets, are expected to bring their own or be within arms-reach of their guardian at all times. For more information please email bemidjiallprodads@gmail.com.

Open Labyrinth schedule at First Lutheran Church

BEMIDJI—First Lutheran Church will have Open Labyrinth any time the church is open, check hours and availability by visiting www.flcbemidji.org or by calling (218) 444-5302. There will be special Open Labyrinth events twice in 2019: Thursday, June 13 and Thursday, Dec. 12, which fall during the Spring and Winter Solstice months.

Million Dollar Fundraiser returns to St. Philip's

BEMIDJI—Students at St. Philip's Catholic School have joined students from 90 other schools across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota to sell $5 raffle tickets for a 2019 Chevy TRAX, a $20,000 cash prize or other prizes totaling $40,000 in value.

The money raised allows schools to provide tuition assistance, update technology systems and to cover the cost of special learning opportunities such as guest speakers and field trips. In its 10th year, the Catholic Schools Raffle has raised more than $7 million for Catholic schools in the three states.

Ticket sales will go through Sunday, Feb. 24, and can be purchased at participating schools and from St. Philip's students, in either the parish or school office or after weekend Masses. The grand prize drawing ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, at the Catholic United Financial Home Office in St. Paul. Raffle updates and a full list of participating schools can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CatholicSchoolsRaffle.