Pioneer wins 7 awards at state convention

"That award is special because it's a reflection of the talents and efforts of our entire team,' said Dennis Doeden, publisher of the Pioneer. "I am proud of the work we do to fulfill our mission as the No. 1 source of news, information and advertising for our readers."

The Pioneer also won first place in typography and design, second place in sports reporting, second place in use of photography and second place in special sections.

In addition, Jillian Gandsey of the Pioneer won first place in the sports photo category for her image from a Bemidji State University men's hockey game.

Pioneer reporter Grace Pastoor won third place in the social issues story category for report on convicted felons finding stable work and suitable housing.

Here are the judges' comments in the general excellence category:

"Big, bold, catchy headlines gave the slight edge to this paper (the Bemidji Pioneer). They left just enough to the imagination. Not afraid to reach out with the tough subjects. Front page art is excellent. Content timely and interesting for local readers. Ads good—you get the whole deal with this paper."

In typography and design, the Pioneer was chosen for its "nice feature artwork, strong photos on covers, good use of color in headlines and strong photos in sports."

Judges were particularly impressed with Gandsey's work in the use of photography category.

"First of all, what can't Jillian Gandsey shoot?" judges wrote. "Sports, meetings, features ... she can do it all. And well. Great use of large photos to tell a story. This paper is just really clean and well laid out. Unlike many other entries, most of the photos in this entry were taken by staffers. Quality over quantity wins with this entry."

The Pioneer's annual report, which featured a look back at Bemidji in 1968, won second place among all of the state's daily newspapers for special sections.

Pioneer staffers Austin Monteith, Micah Friez and Ryan Pietruszewski were honored with the second-place award in sports reporting. "Overall great sports reporting," judges wrote.

Gandsey's photo of a Beaver hockey goal drew praise from the judges, who wrote, "The look on the faces of both the goaltender and his teammate is what told this photo. The photographer was in the right place at the right time to capture this moment. A great action shot."