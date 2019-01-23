During a council work session Tuesday, city staff and consultants from SEH Engineering presented findings from a recent capacity analysis at the facility. The study evaluated each of the facility's treatment system, listing both what it handles now and how it will accommodate a growing community.

According to Bemidji Public Works Director Craig Gray, the systems refer to each of the components in the facility used in the treatment process. Gray said the facility has 12 systems for treatment and according to the report, 11 of them are in good condition to handle new service areas in the future.

To calculate the facility's capacity, Gray said the study used residential equivalent units, or REU, which represent the amount used by a standard single family home. The average single family home uses about 146 gallons of water per day, representing one REU. In the case of larger facilities, such as the future Delta Dental building, the REUs are more similar to 20 REUs.

The treatment facility now operates with 6,500. When looking at future service expansion, Gray said developments in the years to come could add an estimated 3,070 REUs.

"I would say that 11 of the 12 systems are in really good shape," Gray told the Pioneer. "They all can handle what we having coming into the facility now and also capacity for what we're envisioning ahead. The one final issue is the final clarifiers component."

Final clarifiers, Gray said, are pieces of equipment used about two thirds through the treatment process. The report presented to the council noted the city's facility currently operates with two final clarifiers, which doesn't meet the redundancy design requirement from the MPCA.

The requirement necessitates facilities be able to comply with MPCA treatment standards with one clarifier out of service for maintenance. The Bemidji facility can meet all of the MPCA requirements with both clarifiers, but not with just on. Gray said to meet the MPCA rule, a third clarifier, estimated at $6 million, needs to be installed.

Upgrading the facility with a third clarifier may have to wait until the MPCA decides on other regulations related to nitrogen, though. The report states the MPCA could establish an ammonia-nitrogen effluent limit for the city.

The city operates with a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, issued by the MPCA, requiring the facility to monitor and test for ammonia-nitrogen and report the results. The permit, set to expire on Nov. 30, does not require to treat the water for nitrogen, though.

According to staff and consultants, the next permit, from 2019-2024, may require treatment for ammonia-nitrogen in the next permitting cycle, 2024-2029.

"Typically, what happens is we're going to get the new permit, and they could tell us then if we need to start treating for nitrogen in that next cycle," Gray said. "In that case, we'd have those four years to get our facility updated."

In the report, SEH Engineering calculated the amount for installing nitrogen treatment into the facility to be between $10 million and $12 million.

Because more work may be needed at the facility with a potential nitrogen requirement, Gray said the city will wait for more information before looking into adding another clarifier.

"We don't want to add the third one now," Gray said. "We want to wait so we're designing for nitrogen removal at the same time to maximize the city's dollars. That way, we can also get it done at one time and not duplicate any efforts."

In the next six to seven months, Gray's staff will start a new permit application and submitt it in fall.

The facility, built in 1985, is also having another project worked on this year. However, Gray said it's a refurbishing for existing equipment, rather than a project related to capacity.