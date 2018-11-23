Faith briefs, Nov. 23

The concert will include a lineup of great musicians, including Kristi Tell-Miller and Miriam Tell, Annalise Aakhus, Caleigh, Kari Pickett and Rachel Munson, along with Bell Ringers from Calvary and Presbyterian Church, Joe Vene, and the Calvary Choir. Come to get into the Christmas spirit through song while supporting the Village of Hope and Calvary's Annual Project. Tickets are available in the church office or at the door. Suggested ticket price is $10, but any donation will be accepted, no one will be turned away!

Calvary Lutheran Church is at 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

Taizé service on Nov. 25

BEMIDJI—Join Calvary Lutheran Church and First Presbyterian Church for our Pre-Advent Taizé Service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25.

The service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 501 Minnesota Ave. NW in Bemidji. "Come for a quiet and peaceful worship service to prepare your hearts for the Advent season and the coming of Christ," a release said. There will be scripture reading in several languages, meditative songs from the Taizé community in France and silent prayer.

Calvary to hold lutefisk, meatball dinner Nov. 29

BEMIDJI—The annual Calvary Lutheran Church Lutefisk and Meatball Supper will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29. Cost is $15, and $7 for children 10 and younger.

The menu includes lutefisk, meatballs and gravy, potatoes, rutabagas, coleslaw, cranberries, lefse, rolls and pie. Calvary youth will also hold a bake sale. Musical entertainment will be provided in the sanctuary. Take-outs are available. For additional information, call the church at 751-1893.

Community meal at Zion in Blackduck

BLACKDUCK—The next Blackduck Community Meal will be held 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at Zion Lutheran in Blackduck, 217 Main St. N. The meal is free and all are welcome.

Annual Advent Tea on Dec. 10

BLACKDUCK—The Blackduck Zion Lutheran Church's Women's annual Advent Tea is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 10. All are welcome.