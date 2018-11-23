No legal public access to Black Lake, judge rules

At issue: whether township staff had improperly widened a segment of Black Lake Road, which runs nearly adjacent to the lake about 13 miles north of Bemidji; how wide that road is or should be, legally speaking; and, by extension, whether the public could legally launch boats into the lake at a spot where the road intersects with Black Creek Lane.

Judge Paul Benshoof found in favor of the property owners, and ordered the township not to maintain the roads beyond 15 and 12 feet wide, respectively, among other stipulations like the order to post permanent signs. That means the lake is inaccessible to the public unless, presumably, they have permission to use it from the surrounding property owners, who Benshoof ruled have exclusive use and possession rights at the "disputed access."

In general, the public can legally access a public body of water if they can do so via public land or roadways. Black Lake is ringed by private property—only the intersection of the two roads was a potentially legal entry for boaters in recent years.

"No lawful public access to Black Lake exists," Benshoof wrote. "The public is entitled to the use of Black Lake Road and its right-of-way only as may be necessary for road use, maintenance and improvement, and not for any other purpose, such as using the right-of-way as a means to access Black Lake."

Gary Barnard, a DNR area fisheries supervisor based in Bemidji, said there are about 300-350 public lakes in Beltrami County, about 100 of which have developed lake access and are managed by the DNR. The remainder, he said, can still be accessed by the public if they can reach them without crossing private property. Of those, only a handful have disputes about whether that's possible.

Sam Rufer, who represented the township in court, said an appeal is "a possibility."