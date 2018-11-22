"This is what Bemidji is all about: Everyone is sitting down together," said Annie Ricks, a volunteer during Thursday's meal. "It doesn't matter your background, your race. You're here to have a meal together on Thanksgiving."

Pie was passed, coffee cups refilled and platefuls of food distributed all through a packed house for the 39th annual event. About 72 volunteers served an estimated 300 people the church, with to-go boxes readied for delivery to individual homes, as well.

"This is a huge community event. We couldn't do it without all the people volunteering," event organizer Kathy Luepke said. "It's a great thing for the community."

And while the event takes a chunk out of the day for volunteers, Ricks said serving is a meaningful lesson to pass on.

"It's important for my kids to realize that they are really lucky and they have a lot," she said. "It's also important to come and be part of a community. That's something (my husband) Travis and I really like about Bemidji, the community aspect. ... It's so cool. Everyone's here."

While volunteers bustled around the building, attendees sat and shared a proper Thanksgiving feast with family, friends or strangers—an opportunity that they may not have otherwise had.

"This is all volunteer run," Ricks said. "People here have the biggest hearts and come to serve other people."

The turkey wasn't the only thing that needed prepping. Organizers start their preparation months in advance to recruit volunteers, schedule them and finally dish up meals on Thanksgiving Day.

The host for the meal rotates between seven different churches in the community, and plenty of people were right on time at Calvary Lutheran. Luepke said they serve more than 1,000 people annually between the Thanksgiving and Christmas free, community meals.

"I think the meal is very, very important to (the community). A lot of people, they come with their families," she said.

"It's a time for them to get together in fellowship, serve and have a meal with people, especially people they don't always see. It's a huge blessing to be able to do it, and they're all happy to come."