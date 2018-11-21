Search
    Turkey Trot on Thursday at BSU

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:37 p.m.
    Stacy Ness takes off from the starting line of the BSU Turkey Trot 5K at the Gillett Wellness Center in 2017. A total of 43 runners took part in the event. (Pioneer file photo)

    BEMIDJI—Hosted by the BSU Cross Country and Track and Field teams, the annual Turkey Trot at BSU is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22.

    Starting and finishing at the Gillett Wellness Center on campus, the event features a 5K and 10K runs. Cost is $25, $15 for those under 18. Online registration ended at noon Wednesday.

    Teams are encouraged to dress up in Thanksgiving Day costumes, and prizes will be awarded to top finishers, as well as the best dressed individual and team. Free T-shirt for all participants as well as pie, coffee, and hot apple cider, according to a release.

