Turkey Trot on Thursday at BSU

Starting and finishing at the Gillett Wellness Center on campus, the event features a 5K and 10K runs. Cost is $25, $15 for those under 18. Online registration ended at noon Wednesday.

Teams are encouraged to dress up in Thanksgiving Day costumes, and prizes will be awarded to top finishers, as well as the best dressed individual and team. Free T-shirt for all participants as well as pie, coffee, and hot apple cider, according to a release.