The free meal and fellowship will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The annual meal routinely serves some 400 people, and there are also hundreds of to-go boxes ordered and delivered to individual homes.

Planning for the meal begins much earlier in the year with the selection of one of seven churches that rotate hosting the event. Last year, the event was held at First Lutheran Church.

On Wednesday, volunteers were working to get everything ready for the Thursday's feast, which will includes the traditional Thanksgiving meal and all the trimmings, and they will also be back on Thursday morning through cleanup.