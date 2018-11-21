Search
    Food and fellowship: Annual Community Thanksgiving meal Thursday at Calvary

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:35 p.m.
    Ron Desizlets put a tray of pies into a storage cart on Wednesday at Calvary Lutheran in preparation for the Thanksgiving community meal. (Jordan Shearer | Bemidji Pioneer) 1 / 4
    Betty and Gary Port decorate a table on Wednesday at Calvary Lutheran in preparation for the Thanksgiving community meal. (Jordan Shearer | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 4
    Harriet Tesch, left, and Libby Hargesheimer fill to-go boxes on Wednesday at Calvary Lutheran in preparation for the Thanksgiving community meal. (Jordan Shearer | Bemidji Pioneer) 3 / 4
    Mel Luepke slices a pie on Wednesday at Calvary Lutheran in preparation for the Thanksgiving community meal. (Jordan Shearer | Bemidji Pioneer)4 / 4

    BEMIDJI—The 39th Annual Bemidji Community Thanksgiving meal of turkey with all the trimmings will be held this year at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. S on Thursday, Nov. 22.

    The free meal and fellowship will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

    The annual meal routinely serves some 400 people, and there are also hundreds of to-go boxes ordered and delivered to individual homes.

    Planning for the meal begins much earlier in the year with the selection of one of seven churches that rotate hosting the event. Last year, the event was held at First Lutheran Church.

    On Wednesday, volunteers were working to get everything ready for the Thursday's feast, which will includes the traditional Thanksgiving meal and all the trimmings, and they will also be back on Thursday morning through cleanup.

