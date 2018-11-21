Set to shine: Night We Light celebration bigger than ever

Most notably, this year's event will include a 56-foot-tall, 27-foot-wide metal tree at Paul Bunyan Park. The animated, musical marvel features 20,000 LED lights and has a programmable computer and sound system. Once it's lit on Friday, Nov. 23, the tree will play a 10-minute holiday music montage at the top of every hour from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night through the end of January.

But the tree doesn't stand alone as a bright spot for Night We Light.

"We'll be flipping the switch on the most lights Bemidji has ever had," Peterson said. "We have well over 200,000 lights throughout the city this year, whether it's downtown on the trees, on the streetlights (or) in the parks."

The celebration also includes a parade at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23. It will head south along Beltrami Avenue from Eighth Street, turn west on Third Street and end at Irvine Avenue. Attendees are invited to bring non-perishable food items, personal care items or monetary gifts to place in Target shopping carts just before the start of the parade for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf as part of the first-ever "Carts of Care."

After the parade, there will be live music and awards at Paul Bunyan Park, as well as the illuminating of all the lights.

"We've tried to incorporate things from way back to finding things like a community Christmas tree, but with a new twist," Peterson said. "It's been a fantastic blessing for the organization to run this project, see it grow and see the popularity grow in the community."

Furthermore, the festival includes Santa's Workshop from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, for holiday treats, crafts and photos with Santa.

There will also be a Tour of Homes and a map for spectators to see more than a dozen registered houses decorated for Christmas as part of the event. The houses will be lit from 5 to 10 p.m. every night until Jan. 1.

The Hockey Day Minnesota committee sponsored an expansion of 25,000 lights around the hockey village at the South Shore, as well, and Peterson said the glow of the lights can be seen from across the lake.

"The excitement and the anticipation for everything is just unbelievable," Peterson said. "It's fantastic to see the excitement and the energy built behind this event. ... Everyone has their own little favorite aspect of this festival. That, honestly, makes it so cool."

If You Go:

What: Night We Light parade

Where: Traveling south along Beltrami Avenue from Eighth Street, turning west on Third Street and ending at Irvine Avenue

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23