1 injured in rollover south of Blackduck
BLACKDUCK—A Bigfork woman escaped serious injury after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday resulted in a rollover south of Blackduck.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Marrisa Larson, 21, of Bigfork, and a Chevrolet Express van driven by Matthew Moody, 36, of Bemidji, were both traveling Northbound on state Highway 71 near County Road 35 south of Blackduck at about 11:38 a.m.
The Avalanche attempted to pass the Express van, but clipped the vehicle in the process, the report said. The Avalanche lost control and entered the west ditch where it rolled.
Larson was transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Moody was not injured in the crash, the report said.