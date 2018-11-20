Local funds raised for new veterans home top $2 million mark

The proposed home is estimated to cost $43.7 million, and Allison said Tuesday that with the latest numbers, local officials need to raise about $750,000 more to reach their share. Nationwide, veterans homes are built with state and local entities covering 35 percent and the federal government providing the other 65 percent.

The local contributions for the project must be in escrow by March 23. Allison said completing the 72-bed veterans home will take about two years, with an opening expected in May 2021.

Outside of residents' rooms, Allison said common amenities for the home include a dining facility, living room, kitchenette, porch, an outdoor courtyard and several nurses stations.

Veterans homes provide long- and short-term care, the latter for those needing rehabilitation after a hospital stay. Additionally, the homes provide physical, occupational and speech therapy, a laboratory, an x-ray unit, respiratory therapy, dental care and an optometry room.

Veterans homes can also include other amenities such as barber shops, a chapel, a coffee bar, a library with computer access, laundry space and transportation, he said.

That was the case at the facility in Chippewa Falls, Wis., which Allison recently toured. At that home, the 72 beds were divided into four "households," with each household having 18 beds.

District 5 Commissioner Jim Lucachick praised what he'd heard about the Chippewa Falls location, calling it warm and inviting and that he was pleased the Bemidji facility will replicate those aspects.

"In my personal and professional opinion, I think they're (project developers) really doing a good job in tuning this project to northern Minnesota, and keeping it as a place where someone around here would like to stay," Lucachick said. "We're going to make a great spot for our veterans."

The new home will be built on land donated by Sanford Health, directly east of the Neilson Place nursing home in Bemidji. The northern veterans home is one of three proposed in the state that received funding from the Legislature, the other two located in Preston and Montevideo.

The northwest Minnesota veteran population is estimated to be at nearly 27,000.