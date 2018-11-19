The fine was levied by a panel of three judges in the state Office of Administrative Hearings on Friday, Nov. 16, against Don Heinonen. The decision was based on a complaint made by Bemidji citizen Robert Saxton, who alleged Heinonen violated campaign statute by accepting a campaign contribution in excess of the $600 limit.

According to the judges' conclusion, four individuals each paid $600 for a single website and social media campaign promoting Heinonen's candidacy. Judges Barbara Case, James Lafave and Laurasue Schlatter, determined that those four acted together to influence the election of Heinonen, therefore meeting the definition of a committee.

Minnesota law prohibits local candidates in voting districts of fewer than 100,000 residents from accepting $600 or more in contributions from any individual or committee.

Heinonen said he mistakenly believed that he could accept a $2,400 in-kind contribution if it came from numerous individuals, according to the case's memorandum. Heinonen also said the mistake was inadvertent, isolated and had little or no impact on voters.

While Heinonen did violate the statute, the judicial panel found he did not intentionally attempt to evade the contribution limits. Instead, the panel supported the finding that Heinonen mistakenly believed, or was incorrectly advised, that each person could contribute $600. The panel also concluded Heinonen's conduct was ill-advised, but likely had little impact on voters.

On Election Day, Heinonen, 55, was defeated by former councilman Jim Thompson, 85, by a 35-vote margin, 2,217-2,182. The race was to succeed the incumbent At-Large representative Dave Larson, who was not seeking re-election.

The alleged violation alleged against Heinonen was one of three made in Saxton's complaint. The first alleged that Heinonen had accepted a prohibited corporate contribution. However, no probable cause was found with this claim and it was dismissed.

The other claim alleged that Heinonen submitted a campaign finance report in October that didn't contain the required information about contributors. Because Heinonen submitted an amended campaign report complying with the requirements, though, the claim was also dismissed.