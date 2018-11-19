Two fishermen rescued from Upper Red Lake

Both the Red Lake Police Department and the Bemidji Fire Department assisted with the incident. According to Red Lake Police Department's statement on Facebook, search and rescue workers found the fishermen early Sunday morning and treated them for hypothermia.

The incident prompted a reminder from the tribe that ice conditions on Lower Red Lake and Upper Red Lake is prohibited until they are deemed safe enough. While lower Red Lake lies entirely within Red Lake Indian Reservation, a portion of Upper Red Lake juts out from the reservation into Beltrami County.

Upper and Lower Red Lake are among dozens that have not yet accumulated a safe enough amount of ice. As of Thursday, Lisa Dugan, a representative with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, reported that only four lakes have been completely covered in ice.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, there needs to be 4 inches of ice in order to walk and fish on a lake.

For snowmobiles or ATVs, a minimum of 5 to 7 inches is required and for cars and small pickups, a minimum of 8 to 12 inches is needed. For larger trucks, the minimum for thickness is 12 to 15 inches. The DNR's recommendation for ice travel is to check the ice every 150 feet.

The rescue mission at Red Lake comes after a number of similar incidents that took place in 2017. According to Dugan, there were six fatalities involving thin ice last year in Minnesota, five of which happened in November and early December.