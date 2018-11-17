Cranksgiving hits Bemidji for inaugural ride

"We thought it'd be a good idea to promote active living, promote winter bicycling, promote a healthy lifestyle while also raising awareness about people who are in need this season," said Henry Pan, a member of the Minnesota GreenCorps and Cranksgiving organizer. "The food shelf has actually had its supply depleted over the summer because there's been a lot of demand. We're taking this time right now to replenish that supply."

Five participants braved the cold weather for Cranksgiving, which is in its first ever edition within Bemidji. The event was first founded in 1999 by New York bike messengers, combining a scavenger hunt with a bike ride and a food drive. It is now held in about 80 cities worldwide around the Thanksgiving holiday, and Bemidji is now one of the newest participants.

"It's just really, really fun. I love that Henry took the initiative for this," said Diane Pittman, one of Saturday's participants. "I just think it's great for Bemidji. ... I'm a crazy cyclist, and I love a challenge. Single digits outside this morning, and I thought, 'Time to get out the winter bike.'"

Pittman is an avid bicyclist in Bemidji. She runs Shifting Gears, which is a project that fixes up old bikes and gives them to people in the community, and she's a staple at biking events around the city. Adding a scavenger hunt for Cranksgiving provided a nice twist, she said.

"It's kind of fun," she said. "It's a little different, shake it up a little bit. It's not just a ride. We like doing those kinds of things."

All of the Cranksgiving participants received a list of food items, and then they rode out to area grocery stores to purchase specific food items and return them to the starting point at Bemidji City Hall. The goal wasn't to finish first, but rather to do a little good for the community.

"This is not a race, but it's a good opportunity to test the waters to see if winter cycling is something they want to do," Pan said. "Cars emit a lot of emissions, and so we wanted to find other ways to reduce air pollution. By doing this, we hope to demonstrate that. You don't necessarily have to drive a car to get groceries or basic necessities."

And for Pittman, it was easy to take part in an event that combined her love for cycling with a chance to serve.

"This is challenging, but it's still fun," she said. "It's just all about the community. It's all about community, it's all about giving back."