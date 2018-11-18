Public hearing Tuesday on county shoreland management plans

"We've been working on revising this ordinance for about two years," Beltrami County Environmental Services Director Brent Rud said. "We went to the county board about a year ago and gave them a summary of where we were headed. Over the past several months, we did all the final work to revise it, get DNR approval and work through the planning commission process."

In Minnesota, shoreland along lakes and rivers is managed by township, city and county governments through ordinances created by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The land under the ordinance is determined by its proximity to the water body's ordinary high water level.

Beltrami County's ordinance was initially adopted in 1992 and has been revised five times.

"For this latest one, we're at the point where the county board has a public hearing to gather comments," Rud said.

Some of the changes in the revision includes adding zoning language to create land use districts, requiring conditional use permits for excess shoreland alterations and a provision allowing the county to require financial assurance for certain projects such as gravel pits.

While the public hearing hasn't yet taken place, some individuals already have submitted comments, asking why the existing rules have to be changed and noting that the new ordinance is too restrictive.

"There are people saying people saying that they are disagreeing with certain parts of the revisions," Rud said. "The one I hear the most feedback on is the vegetation standard."

The section mandates that alterations of vegetation will be regulated to prevent erosion into public waters, preserve shoreland aesthetics and prevent bank slumping while also protecting fish and wildlife habitats.

"That's one people just don't like," Rud said. "All of the counties are tackling the shoreland vegetation buffer requirements differently, but everyone realizes that the rules we have from the state, the minimum standards, are just not enough. They're hard to interpret, hard to enforce and our water quality is suffering because of it."

One area of feedback that has led to a positive change, Rud said, is related to resorts.

"We received a good comment about our resorts definition, so we've worked to tweak that," Rud said. "Someone pointed out that our definition could become troublesome. Our definition was resorts were intended for habitation of 30 days or less. But, some of the places around here rent those out for nine months to college students. We don't want them to lose that status as a resort because of that. So we're working on the language there."

The proposed shoreland management ordinance revision is available at the county's website, www.co.beltrami.mn.us/. Beltrami County board meetings take place at the administration building, 701 Minnesota Ave. NW in Bemidji.