Red Lake man charged with assault in federal court

The charges against Darwin Lee Lussier Sr., 52, include assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Lussier made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Jon T. Huseby in U.S. District Court on Oct. 31.

Authorities received a call Oct. 8 from a female who claimed she was the victim of multiple ongoing violent attacks, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald. The female said the attacks included being clubbed in the head and that she was at Lussier's home. She also said Lussier had fled.

Officers searched Lussier's home and found him hiding in the basement. The officials also found a spiked club the victim had described.

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force investigated the case. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Deidre Y. Aanstad.