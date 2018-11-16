However, the developer said he’s holding off on plans for expansion until there’s a bigger residential need at BSU.

Development on University Heights began in 2013 and construction started in July 2015. The project started when the BSU Foundation sold an 11-acre parcel of land to Peterson Developers.

Completed in July 2016, University Heights is a 16-unit, 56-bed apartment complex with 26,444 square feet between 18th Street and 15th Street. Initially, the plan was to continue with more buildings directly south of the first structure, with the second building intended to be finished by August 2019. Those plans have been pushed back according to John Peterson of Peterson Developers, though.

“Right now, we’re holding tight until BSU decides they need more housing,” Peterson said.

“Things are very good now, University Heights is full and we already have half the building filled for next year. But, we’re waiting until demand changes. We’re always in communication about it with BSU, it’s just a supply and demand kind of thing.”

But the complex has helped spur growth in the area. Since its completion in 2016, there have been several other developments in the area around University Heights. The first was a new crosswalk installed in 2016 on Bemidji Avenue featuring a button activated flashing beacon for the increase in pedestrian traffic.

Then, in December 2016, businesses including the cafe Wollman Coffee Roasters, the Bunkhouse restaurant and the Beaver Mart convenience store all opened along that area of Bemidji Avenue. Another development was that in early 2018, CK Dudley’s restaurant opened a smaller version of its eatery with the CK Dudley’s Express replacing the Beaver Mart.

Should the demand come up, the building to be constructed adjacent to the existing University Heights complex would only have three floors of residential space, as the first floor would be open to businesses.

“That would be a commercial main floor, with about 6,000 square feet,” Peterson said. “Then, we’d have three more floors, so that’s about 42 more students living there. If we did look at next phasing, though, we would probably want to do some townhomes on Minnesota Avenue to have the residents to support the commercial space.”

While not on the campus proper, University Heights is reserved by BSU students and managed by BSU’s Department of Residential Life.