City, food shelf to hold ‘Cranksgiving’ Saturday

Founded in 1999 by New York bike messengers, a “Cranksgiving” event is a combination of a scavenger hunt, bike ride and food drive. It’s now held in about 80 cities worldwide around the Thanksgiving holiday, but this will be the first year in Bemidji.

It works this way: participants bicycle to an area grocery stores, purchase certain food items and relay it by bicycle to the starting point. Participants should plan to spend no more than $20 on food items. All food purchased will be donated to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

Participants will check in at City Hall and receive their scavenger hunt list and will be given two hours to hunt down their items Once riders have found and purchased the items, they bike them back to City Hall. Prizes will be given out at the end of the event. Cost of this event is free, but riders should bring about $20 to purchase items off the scavenger hunt list. Riders should also bring a bag to carry items along the ride.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall and you can register on Saturday.

For more information or to register for this event, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. Click “Register for Rec Programs.”