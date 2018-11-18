Around the Arts, Nov. 18

The workshop will be presented by local artist and experienced weaver Emily Derke. Participants will create a couple of ornamental woven stars using strips of birch bark, then make the twine to hang using basswood bark.

Derke spends much of her time weaving baskets, collecting material to work with, and harvesting, cooking and experimenting with the local wild foods. She now lives in a cozy yurt in northern Minnesota, and continues to explore other traditional skills and crafts. Over the past decade, the search for knowledge and experience has brought her from her home in Minnesota, to both the east and west coasts to learn from many experienced teachers, a release said.

Cost is $45 ($40 for Headwaters members). Participants must be at least 18 years old. Registration is required due to a limited number of spots available. Call 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.

Fiddler to perform Nov. 18 in Bemidji

BEMIDJI—Headwaters Music & Arts will host Canadian-American fiddler David Greenberg for a live performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18 at Bemidji State University's Thompson Recital Hall.

Greenberg is recognized as a master Cape Breton fiddler who co-authored the definitive treatise on the music from that legendary Nova Scotian island near his Halifax home. A soloist, chamber musician, orchestral musician, and folk fiddler, since the 1990s, Greenberg has specialized in Scottish baroque-folk music, first with his group Puirt A Baroque and currently with the trio Ferintosh and Glasgow's Concerto Caledonia.

As a baroque violinist, Greenberg has performed and recorded with many of the best North American early music ensembles, including Les Voix humaines, Toronto's Tafelmusik, Cleveland's Apollo's Fire, and the Seattle Baroque Orchestra. He performs occasionally as a guest artist with modern orchestras, most recently with Symphony Nova Scotia both as a guest director and as violin soloist for Vivaldi's Four Seasons.

Admission is $20 for general admission and $7 for seniors 62 and older, college and K-12 students. Tickets can be purchased by calling 218-444-5606 or online at headwatersmusicandarts.org.

Harvest moon event scheduled Nov. 21

BEMIDJI—Honor the Earth will celebrate the harvest moon with banquet of seasonal food and a feast of music from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

Rising Appalachia, a musical group founded by two sisters from Appalachia, Leah Song and Cloe Smith, will provide entertainment. A donation of $20 at the door is requested.

In addition to their original approach to their music, Rising Appalachia has embraced an independent spirit with their touring. Outside of many industry norms, they have built a significant, loyal following as evidenced by recent sold out shows across the U.S, Canada, Australia and throughout Europe. After years of performing in coffee shops and on the streets of New Orleans, Dublin, Florence and Stockholm, Leah and Chloe have risen to grace stages such as Red Rocks, the Kennedy Center, the Vancouver Folk Festival, Urkult, Winnipeg Folk, Woodford and Envision festivals, Pickathon, Kate Wolf, among many others.

In spite of a busy touring schedule, a manifesto known as the "Slow Music Movement" guides the band in deliberate and often anachronistic means of touring. To support their 2016 album, Wider Circles, the band travelled the U.S. by rail. In 2017, they toured the gulf islands of British Columbia in a wooden sailboat named La Libertatia.

Accompanied by a film crew and a hearty bunch of sailors, they played shows on farms across the islands in support of issues such as food justice, indigenous rights, and protecting clean water. The band routinely provides a platform for the causes local to the cities they play, and frequently incite their fans to gather with them in converting vacant or underused lots into verdant urban orchards and gardens.

Fosston gallery features Ta-coumba works

FOSSTON—The works of Twin Cities artist Ta-coumba are on display during November at the Fosston Community Library and Arts Association's Sorenson Gallery.

Anyone passing west on U.S. Highway 2 in Fosston has most likely noticed the mural along the building just west of the stoplights. In the 1990s Ta-coumba visited Fosston for an artistic experience involving his talents with Fosston High School art students. A mural was created depicting the history of Fosston with portraits and landscapes of its history. This mural remains a vital scene for visitors and residents today on a business building in downtown Fosston.

Anishinaabe exhibit on display in Bemidji

BEMIDJI—The Anishinaabe Arts Initiative exhibit is on display at the Region 2 Arts Council office inside the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji through Dec. 8.

The show exhibits traditional and contemporary artwork by AAI grant recipients, AAI Council members, and other Native American artists who have received or been a part of a Region 2 Arts Council grant.

The exhibit will be open for viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Artwork by 2018 AAI fellows Pamela Iceman and Roberta Vanwert also will form part of a group exhibit at the Watermark Art Center's Miikanan Gallery.

This activity is made possible, in part, by the Anishinaabe Arts Initiative through support from the Region 2 Arts Council and with funding from the McKnight Foundation.

'Annie' on stage at Fosston theater

FOSSTON—Fosston Community Theater will present the musical "Annie" Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at the Fosston Community Library & Arts Center.

Show times are 7 p.m. each evening and a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at Generations Clothing for Him, 114 W. First St., Fosston, or by calling 218-435-1676.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

Deadline extended for cultural arts grant

BEMIDJI—The deadline has been extended to Dec. 15 for applications for the Cultural Traditions in the Arts grant. The maximum award is $3,000 with a 25 percent cash match for equipment purchases only.

The Cultural Traditions in the Arts grant supports events and activities that represent the diverse ethnic and cultural arts traditions in Minnesota. These grants offer funding for arts projects and programming specifically meant to build bridges between Minnesotans through arts and culture. Eligible projects include arts festivals, engagement of guest artists, arts field trips, public art, arts workshops, exhibitions, presentations, or performances that will benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen counties.

Arts activities proposed for funding must be accessible to the public, and display a strong community component. Non-profits, arts organizations, schools, community education programs, institutions of higher learning, local city, town, county government or tribal offices, or groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor.

Applications are online at r2arts.org. For more information, or with questions, contact Region 2 Arts Council at 218-751-5447 or via email at staff@r2arts.org. The Region 2 Arts Council office is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N., inside the Watermark Art Center.