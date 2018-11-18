Search
    Knockout Fit Club hosts Halloween peanut butter drive

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 10:15 a.m.
    Knockout Fit Club hosted a Halloween ZUMBA Peanut Butter Drive on Oct. 26 to benefit the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Submitted photo.

    Knockout Fit Club hosted a Halloween ZUMBA Peanut Butter Drive on Oct. 26 to benefit the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. The event included prize drawings and a ZUMBA master class led by instructors Susan Kaplan and Beth VanEngelenhoven.

    A total of 65 jars of peanut butter, cereals and other personal care items were collected and donated to the food shelf, a press release said.

    Peanut butter is a protein packed food for children and adults because of its nutritional value, long shelf life, popularity and versatility, the release said.

