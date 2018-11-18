MNCPA honors Elliott for public service

Elliott was recognized for his nearly three decades of commitment to Minnesota Hockey, an affiliate of USA Hockey. Elliott, an MNCPA member since 1980, has spent 18 years on the Minnesota Hockey board of directors, serving as the district director for northwest Minnesota. Elliott has also served his community in other capacities, including as a tournament coordinator, president of Bemidji Youth Hockey, a youth baseball coach and founder of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) for his area. He also served nine years with the United Way

of Bemidji Area. Elliott operates Mark R. Elliott, CPA in Bemidji.