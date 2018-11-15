Walker nursing home to close

"Today is a sad day for the Walker family, for the Walker community, for the residents in our Care Center and for the employees who have cared for so many community members throughout the years," said Avi Katz, CEO of the center.

Officials said the average daily occupancy of the center has declined in recent years, and it has "reached a point of unsustainability."

There are 23 residents living at the center, and officials said they are working with the Minnesota Department of Health on the closure process and relocation plans for the residents. Cass County officials also have been notified. Informational meetings for residents and their families have been scheduled, company officials said.

The center also will be working with skilled nursing facilities to help Walker employees find new jobs. "We hope many of our staff will choose to accept positions at Walker's sister facilities," said Steve Katz, Chief Operating Officer for Superior Healthcare Management and for Walker Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, in the release.

"If not, a job fair will allow area nursing homes to meet our employees and introduce their companies."