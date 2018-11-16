Faith briefs, Nov. 16

The service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 501 Minnesota Ave. NW in Bemidji. "Come for a quiet and peaceful worship service to prepare your hearts for the Advent season and the coming of Christ," a release said. There will be scripture reading in several languages, meditative songs from the Taizé community in France and silent prayer.

Thanksgiving Day services at CSC

BEMIDJI—The Christian Science Church of Bemidji will be holding a special, one-hour service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at the church, located at the corner of 14th Street and Beltrami Avenue NW.

Blackduck Community Meal on Monday

BLACKDUCK—The First Presbyterian Church of Blackduck will be hosting the Community Meal on Monday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The free meal is open to everyone in the Blackduck area community. The church is located at 23285 Gate Lane NE, right off state Highway 72.

Calvary to hold lutefisk, meatball dinner Nov. 29

BEMIDJI—The annual Calvary Lutheran Church Lutefisk and Meatball Supper will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29. Cost is $15, and $7 for children 10 and younger.

The menu includes lutefisk, meatballs and gravy, potatoes, rutabagas, coleslaw, cranberries, lefse, rolls and pie. Calvary youth will also hold a bake sale. Musical entertainment will be provided in the sanctuary. Take-outs are available. For additional information, call the church at 751-1893.

The church is located at 2508 Washington Ave. SE in Bemidji.

Transgender Day of Remembrance

BEMIDJI—There will be a Transgender Day of Remembrance service at First Lutheran Church at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, in the sanctuary. This service will remember the people who have been killed for their gender identity since the last Transgender Day of Remembrance. We will gather for a service of prayer, music, scripture, and an open table. All are invited to attend. First Lutheran Church is located at 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

Annual Advent Tea on Dec. 10

BLACKDUCK—The Blackduck Zion Lutheran Church's Women's annual Advent Tea is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 10. All are welcome.