"It is severely underreported," said Eve Lavrenz of Support Within Reach, a sexual violence advocacy group with an office in Bemidji. "It's becoming the not-talked-about problem."

A consequence of that is the issue is often not completely understood. For example, Lavrenz explained how even if a victim is not being trafficked in the traditional sense of the word, they might still be exploited. Meaning, there are situations where a victim has to trade sexual favors for basic necessities.

"People's needs aren't even being met as far as where they're going to stay at night, what food they're going to get, medical needs, so they use the the currency they have, which are their bodies," Lavrenz said about sexual exploitation.

And just as the term can take multiple forms, the way victims fall into a dangerous situation has evolved. During Wednesday's discussion, a law enforcement official spoke about how victims can be approached and manipulated through common Internet sites, such as Facebook.

The victims are groomed. They're courted. They're treated nice. And before they realize what's even happening, they're already in too deep, officials said during the meeting.

"Someone who's being trafficked doesn't always know they're being trafficked," said a Red Lake Police representative, who asked to remain nameless.

While the issue is prevalent, Lawrenz said there still are not a lot of hard statistics to point to. However, a second law enforcement official said during the meeting that traffickers often target youth between the ages of 11 and 17.

Lavrenz said they're looking into the possibility of hosting a similar event in February. While Wednesday's meeting was focused on getting word out about the issue, she said the next meeting like will focus on more aspects of prevention.

"We can't help anyone unless you come forward," said Willy Strong, a retired Red Lake Police Officer.